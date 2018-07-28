|NFL Football
Back from drug ban, Cowboys' Gregory speaks of deeper issues
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) Randy Gregory understands the prevailing view that repeated use of marijuana is the reason the Dallas Cowboys defensive end has been suspended for 30 of the past 32 games.
Now that he's on the verge of playing after a year away from the NFL, the former Nebraska standout wants people to know there are deeper issues of mental health that Gregory isn't comfortable discussing in detail publicly.
"I was self-sabotaging," Gregory said Monday in his first group session with reporters at training camp in California. "Anybody that deals with what I have to deal with and what I've gone through and understands the process of what I've been through, I think can understand there's also a mental aspect to it along with emotional."MORE
|NFC East Division
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|-
|New York
|0
|0
|0
|-
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|-
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|-
|Full Standings
|Leaders
|Pass Yds:
|D. Prescott
|3324
|Pass TDs:
|D. Prescott
|22
|Rush Yds:
|E. Elliott
|983
|Rush TDs:
|E. Elliott
|7
|Rec Yds:
|D. Bryant
|838
|Rec TDs:
|D. Bryant
|6
|Int:
|J. Heath
|3
|Sacks:
|D. Lawrence
|14.5
|Offense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5311 (14)
|Passing Yards:
|3326 (27)
|Rushing Yards:
|2170 (2)
|Points per game:
|22.1 (15)
|Yards per game:
|331.9 (14)
|Touchdowns:
|40 (6)
|Field Goals:
|22 (22)
|Defense (Rank)
|Yards:
|5089 (8)
|Passing Yards:
|3746 (12)
|Rushing Yards:
|1664 (8)
|Points per game:
|20.8 (13)
|Yards per game:
|318.1 (8)
|Touchdowns:
|35 (15)
|Field Goals:
|19 (1)
|Transactions
|Date
|Player
|Transactions
|8/15
|D. Anderson
|signed
|8/15
|J. Saint Fleur
|cut
|8/14
|M. Murdock
|cut
|8/14
|J. Alsadek
|signed
|8/14
|D. Carrington II
|signed
|8/14
|M. Martin
|on IR torn ligament right big toe
|8/5
|T. Williams
|signed
|8/4
|B. Johnson
|cut
|8/3
|J. Hearns
|cut
|8/3
|T. Williams
|cut
