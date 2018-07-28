NFL Football
Dallas Cowboys (0-0)

Thu. 8/9 Sat. 8/18 Sun. 8/26 Thu. 8/30 Sun. 9/9
@ SF
L 21-24
Box | Recap		 vs. Cin
vs. Cin
vs. Ari
@ Hou
@ Car

Back from drug ban, Cowboys' Gregory speaks of deeper issues

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) Randy Gregory understands the prevailing view that repeated use of marijuana is the reason the Dallas Cowboys defensive end has been suspended for 30 of the past 32 games.

Now that he's on the verge of playing after a year away from the NFL, the former Nebraska standout wants people to know there are deeper issues of mental health that Gregory isn't comfortable discussing in detail publicly.

"I was self-sabotaging," Gregory said Monday in his first group session with reporters at training camp in California. "Anybody that deals with what I have to deal with and what I've gone through and understands the process of what I've been through, I think can understand there's also a mental aspect to it along with emotional."

Cowboys Headlines

NFC East Division
TeamWLTPct
Dallas 000-
New York 000-
Philadelphia 000-
Washington 000-
Full Standings
Leaders
Pass Yds: D. Prescott3324
Pass TDs: D. Prescott22
Rush Yds: E. Elliott983
Rush TDs: E. Elliott7
Rec Yds: D. Bryant838
Rec TDs: D. Bryant6
Int: J. Heath3
Sacks: D. Lawrence14.5
Offense (Rank)
Yards: 5311 (14)
Passing Yards: 3326 (27)
Rushing Yards: 2170 (2)
Points per game: 22.1 (15)
Yards per game: 331.9 (14)
Touchdowns: 40 (6)
Field Goals: 22 (22)
Defense (Rank)
Yards: 5089 (8)
Passing Yards: 3746 (12)
Rushing Yards: 1664 (8)
Points per game: 20.8 (13)
Yards per game: 318.1 (8)
Touchdowns: 35 (15)
Field Goals: 19 (1)
Transactions
Date Player Transactions
8/15 D. Anderson signed
8/15 J. Saint Fleur cut
8/14 M. Murdock cut
8/14 J. Alsadek signed
8/14 D. Carrington II signed
8/14 M. Martin on IR torn ligament right big toe
8/5 T. Williams signed
8/4 B. Johnson cut
8/3 J. Hearns cut
8/3 T. Williams cut
Injuries
Date Player Status
8/14 M. Martin torn ligament right big toe (IR)
8/1 C. Wilson shoulder (IR)
5/18 A. Woods undisclosed (IR)
